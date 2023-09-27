Tonawanda man found guilty in homicide

Matthew R. Gerwitz, 31, of Tonawanda, was found guilty of several crimes including murder and attempted murder

Matthew R. Gerwitz, 31, of Tonawanda, was found guilty of one count of Murder in the Second Degree, six counts of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

The jury deliberated for five hours following an eight day trial.

Investigators say Gerwitz intentionally shot Joseph Marasco, 32, on May 26, 2020 at the corner of Morgan Street and Clinton Street in the City of Tonawanda. Marasco was taken to ECMC, where he later died.

Police say Gerwitz left the scene and later came back to his Morgan Street apartment as police were investigating the shooting down the street. While in his apartment, police say Gerwitz intentionally shot at officers who were outside the apartment building. One of the detectives on scene, who was wearing a bullet proof vest, was shot multiple times. He was taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries. The other officers were not hurt.

Gerwitz tried to flee the area and continued firing at police officers while they were pursuing him. Police were able to catch up to him and used a patrol vehicle to stop Gerwitz's vehicle. A lieutenant was injured in the crash.

During their investigation, police found three illegal handguns in Gerwitz's apartment.