The Town of Tonawanda man accused of killing his girlfriend in their home back in April is facing a more serious charge tonight.

51-year-old Mario Turner Sr. was originally charged with criminally negligent homicide in the shooting of 49-year-old Renee Taschetta. But on Wednesday a grand jury indicted him for one count of murder in the second degree, a class A-1 felony.

If convicted Turner could face 25 years to life in prison.

He is currently being held without bail.