Tonawanda man arrested in theft of thousands of dollars of electrical tools

Lengthy investigation by City of Tonawanda police detectives dates back to December, 2019

City of Tonawanda Police believe they finally have the person responsible for stealing thousands of dollars of electrical tools from vans and storage trailers.

Ricky Wood, 43, of Colvin Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda is facing felony charges for alleged thefts dating back to December, 2019.

Police say Wood allegedly stole close to $15,000 worth of tools in four separate break-ins, including in early September where close to $10, 000 worth was taken from vans on Fillmore Avenue in the City of Tonawanda.