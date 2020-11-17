Tonawanda man arrested in theft of thousands of dollars of electrical tools

City of Tonawanda Police believe they finally have the person responsible for stealing thousands of dollars of electrical tools from vans and storage trailers.
Ricky Wood, 43, of Colvin Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda is facing felony charges for alleged thefts dating back to December, 2019.
Police say Wood allegedly stole close to $15,000 worth of tools in four separate break-ins, including in early September where close to $10, 000 worth was taken from vans on Fillmore Avenue in the City of Tonawanda.
Wood is charged with three counts of Grand Larceny, four counts of Criminal Mischief, trespass and petit larceny. He was picked up Monday night on Grand Island and is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in City of Tonawanda.