PEMBROKE, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office arrested a Tonawanda man early Sunday morning following an investigation into property damage.

Genesee County officials arrested Daniel Joseph Geller, 35, on Main Street in Pembroke and charged him with aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated and with failure to use a designated lane.

Geller is scheduled for arraignment March 5 in Pembroke Town Court.