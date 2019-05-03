BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Tonawanda man was arraigned Tuesday in Buffalo City Court, on one felony count of making a terroristic threat.

Sean Vungaro, 26, is accused of making a bomb threat against the county's Public Safety campus on Elm Street downtown.

Vungaro appeared Tuesday, before Judge Betty Calvo-Torres. He was held on bail of $10,000 cash or property, and he is scheduled to return to court at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, for a hearing.

Dispatchers at the center said someone called on the afternoon of February 9 and warned them to leave the building because it was going to explode.

The Erie County Sheriff's Bomb Squad and two explosive detection K9 teams were sent to the building. After nearly two hours of searching, they found nothing.

