Tonawanda dentist sentenced for attempted forcible touching of female patient

Tiberiu Sfintescu, 75, of Williamsville was sentenced to 45 days in jail.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Tonawanda dentist has been sentenced to jail time for attempted forcible touching of female patient.

Sfintescu pleaded guilty to one count of attempted forcible touching (class “B” misdemeanor) in May. As part of the plea, Sfintescu sold his practice and surrendered his license to practice dentistry in New York State.

The incident occurred on May 27, 2020 around 11:30 a.m. where Sfintescu allegedly, "attempted to forcibly touch the intimate parts of a female patient during an appointment at his dental office on Greenhaven Terrace in the Town of Tonawanda."