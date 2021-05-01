3 arrested after toddler dies, 3-year-old injured in Harrah's hotel room

Three people were taken into custody after a 1-year-old was found unconscious inside a Harrah's New Orleans hotel room on Sunday.

NEW ORLEANS — A 1-year-old has died and three relatives were arrested after the baby was found unconscious inside a New Orleans casino hotel room.

First responders treated the child around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday on the 12th floor at Harrah’s New Orleans before taking him to the hospital. He was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.

The child’s official cause of death is still unknown at this time pending the results of an autopsy.

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports that the child's parents and another relative were arrested after police discovered injuries to the dead child's 3-year-old brother who was also in the room.

Booking records show 27-year-old Billy Withers, 32-year-old Shelbie Pinson, and 20-year-old James Watkins were booked on cruelty to a juvenile charge. Pinson was also booked for a drug possession charge.

No one has yet been booked in the death of the 1-year-old, though additional charges are possible following the results of an autopsy.