Tipico Coffee cash register stolen Thursday morning

Police confirmed that an unknown man broke into the coffee shop and stole around $10 in change from the cash register.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Elmwood Coffee shop has reported they were burglarized on Thursday.

Tipico Coffee was open on Thursday following a burglary before 7 a.m. The cafe posted about the alleged crime on social media.

RELATED ARTICLE: Tipico Coffee opens Elmwood Village location in former mortuary

Buffalo Police Department confirmed that an unknown man allegedly gained entry to the shop and left with the cash register. The man took about $10 in change.

The coffee shop was still able to use an iPad and a card reader to cash out people's orders.

Tipico Coffee shared security footage of the incident with 2 On Your Side.