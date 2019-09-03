BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say that 3 people were shot in the 200 block of Sanders Road in North Buffalo Friday evening.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo says there was a private family party at the North Buffalo Community Center when three teenagers stepped outside.

Rinaldo says there was an incident in the parking lot when the three individuals, two 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old, were shot outside on Sanders Road.

The victims were all transported to ECMC being treated for gunshot wounds where they are in serious condition.

Rinaldo says some of the victims were shot multiple times.

The suspect(s) are unknown at this time but police say they drove away in a dark colored 4-door Sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the confidential tip-line at 716-847-2255.

This is a developing story, this story will be updated when more information becomes available.