BUFFALO, NY — BUFFALO, NY-Buffalo police say three men were hurt after a shooting on the city's east side Monday afternoon.

Investigators say the shooting happened on Bailey Avenue at Berkshire Avenue just north of East Amherst just after 3:00 p.m.

The three victims, all in their early to mid 20's, were rushed to ECMC. Police say injuries to one of the men appear to be serious.

Detectives want the public to know at this time it appears the victims were targeted.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.

© 2018 WGRZ