NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police said three people were shot early Saturday morning following a fight outside a bar.

Police responded to a call at Players Sports Bar, at 328 Niagara Street, at 1:55 a.m. All three people shot were taken to area hospitals.

One victim was shot in the stomach, one in the right ankle, and the other in the left thigh. Niagara Falls Police did not disclose the severity of the victim's injuries.

Police said the case is under investigation.

