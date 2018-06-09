ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO, CANADA - Multiple people shot were reportedly shot in the streets of in St. Catharine's, Ontario.

According to a post on the Niagara Regional Police Service's Facebook page, Canadian authorities responded to the area of Church Street and Niagara Street in St. Catharines for a report of a shooting, Thursday afternoon.

When police arrived to the scene, they found multiple victims shot.

There were three victims involved in the shooting. Two were transported via air ambulance to an out of region trauma center in Canada, and the third is being treated for what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say it was not an active shooter situation, but they are actively searching for armed suspects.

The suspects are black two males believed to be between the ages of 19-23-years-old. One was said to be wearing dark hoodie and jeans.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

