OLEAN, N.Y. — Three men from Olean were arrested in connection for what New York State Police call a series of thefts from a Home Depot store in Allegany County.

State Police say, two store employees, Derek D. Hittle, and Adrian M. Logue, along with Theron M. St. Laurent, had stolen items valued at $2,115 and were selling them in the area.

Hittle, 26, was arrested Monday and faces grand larceny and petit larceny charges.

Logue, 43, was arrested Tuesday faces a grand larceny charge.

St. Laurent, 36, was arrested Saturday for petit larceny.

Hittle and St. Laurent will appear in Allegany Town Court later this month. Logue was arraigned in the town court and sent to Cattaraugus County Jail without bail before his court appearance later this month.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

More than 250 pounds of pot seized at the Peace Bridge

Unsolved: Yolanda Bindics' disappearance 15 years later

Olean Police say 4 men were making meth in presence of kids