FORT ERIE, ON — An alert border services officer discovered over 22,000 pounds of undeclared loose leaf tobacco after pulling over a tractor trailer earlier this month.

The rig had a declared shipment of auto parts, but a secondary inspection found 102 boxes of tobacco product inside. The value of the tobacco is estimated at $1.1 million, all of which was seized.

"I am very proud of our officers and our investigators for their vigilance and dedication to ensure that our borders are not used for illegal activity," said Kim Upper, Acting Director, Ft. Erie District Operations, Southern Ontario Region, Canada Border Services Agency.

The truck driver, Robert Wilhelm Gunther of Kitchener, Ontario was charged by the Canada Border Services Agency with evasion of compliance, attempt to smuggle and other charges. He's due to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in St. Catharines in May.

