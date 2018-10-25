BUFFALO, NY - Police have now made three arrests in connection with recent robberies on the Buffalo State campus this month.

University Police announced Wednesday that Demarco Myers, 19, of Buffalo has been charged with robbery, burglary, and criminal use of a firearm (all first-degree). He was also charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny.

Two others were also charged: Eric Scaife, 19, of Buffalo, and a 17-year-old boy. 2 On Your Side is not naming him, as he could possibly be charged as a juvenile. Those three are not students at the college.

The arrests come after two robberies of three students in their dorm rooms on October 18 and 23. In both cases the students said their backpacks and cell phones were stolen.

Police say further investigation showed stashes of marijuana and cash were also taken from the students, who police believe were selling marijuana out of their dorm room.

Those students are also facing charges for criminal sale of marijuana. Marquez Lighty, 18, Maurice Stewart, 18, both of New York, and Alex Velez-Candelari, 22, Schenectady.

The three students have been removed from the residence halls and assigned to the student judicial system, according to officials.

