BUFFALO, NY - Greg Bodeckor takes pride in his west side neighborhood, tending to the flowers he put out to spruce up his unit in a row house on Connecticut Street.

"I had a fantasy of having hanging gardens (on all the porches) and I did my part," Bodeckor told 2 On Your Side.

However, someone purloined his petunias and it’s not the first time.

“I had put some potted things and they all disappeared last year, and the same happened across the street," he said.

Bodeckor put out an alert on the Next Door app about garden thieves, and noted that he got several responses from others reporting similar thefts.

Several of his neighbors offered useful suggestions to thwart thieves, including securing flower baskets with zip-ties, while another offered that they had priced out razor wire on line and contemplating lacing their baskets with that.

“That is probably not a great idea,” conceded Bodeckor, who offered that leaving lights on at night might also deter thieves.

Some of the larger and more elaborate hanging baskets can be very expensive. And it is not uncommon for some plant lovers to spend several hundred dollars every spring at their favorite garden center.

There is also the thought that thieves know Memorial Day weekend in particular is prime season for plantings to be purchased and put out - and perhaps for them to be taken and quickly resold.

“It seems like there is a market I suppose,” said Bodeckor, who added that he's heard of garden statues and even garden hoses being stolen.

“It may be that people have discovered there may be a little trunk business with items that are left out...it’s a shame, but it’s reality I guess.”

