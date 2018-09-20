BUFFALO, N.Y. - Who would steal waffle batter?

The answer is four men who broke into a Bailey Avenue restaurant early Sunday morning. The entire criminal episode captured by security cameras.

But why swipe the batter?

“I don’t know. I guess just being stupid,” says Ernestine Wilkinson, daytime manager and son of the owner, Rodney Wilkinson.

The break-in happened after 4am, Sunday morning. An array of security cameras captures one of the four men kicking in the front door. All four pile into the darkened restaurant using cellphones to light their way.

15 seconds after entering, they all run out with one of them carrying what looks like some sort of white pail.

Rodney Wilkinson says it was pre-made waffle mix which is a key ingredient in the eatery's signature dish, chicken and waffles.

The real loss here was the damage to the front door which cost about $1,000 to repair.

If anyone recognizes the men in the security video, you are asked to contact Buffalo Police.

