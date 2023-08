The Buffalo Police need help in locating missing 14-year-old Istahil Ahmed.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police need help in locating missing teen, Istahil Ahmed.

Istahil Ahmed is a 14-year old, black female approximately 5'4", 153 lbs. She was last seen wearing Khaki Pants, a Navy Blue Long sleeve shirt, and white sneakers.

She was last seen on Franklin in the City of Buffalo.