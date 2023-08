The Buffalo Police are looking for help in locating a missing 16-year old Ciara Szymanski.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police are looking for help in locating a missing 16-year old Ciara Szymanski.

Ciara is a Black female, approximately 5'2" 96lbs, blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue shorts and grey and white Jordan sneakers.

Her last known location was in the area of Freund Street in the City of Buffalo.