2 teens in a stolen Kia arrested after allegedly robbing a woman at gunpoint

Police said once they arrived at the scene they had learned that at least two individuals involved in the incident were in a stolen Kia when one of the teens had gotten out of the vehicle and robbed a woman who was walking down Mills Street. The alleged thieves stole the woman's purse and a cell phone at the time of the crime.



Officers said following a pursuit with the suspects, they were able to catch the two suspects and recovered the stolen vehicle on Crossman Avenue.