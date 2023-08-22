2 teens in a stolen Kia arrested after allegedly robbing a woman at gunpoint

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said two teens were arrested on Tuesday, in connection with an armed robbery.
The BPD said around 8:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Mills Street that officers were called on a report of an armed robbery in that area.
Police said once they arrived at the scene they had learned that at least two individuals involved in the incident were in a stolen Kia when one of the teens had gotten out of the vehicle and robbed a woman who was walking down Mills Street. The alleged thieves stole the woman's purse and a cell phone at the time of the crime.
Officers said following a pursuit with the suspects, they were able to catch the two suspects and recovered the stolen vehicle on Crossman Avenue.
Police said the alleged suspects are 13 and 17-year-old boys.
Detectives said the vehicle was stolen last night in the City of Buffalo and was not connected to the woman who was allegedly robbed Tuesday.
The investigation is still ongoing.