Teenager indicted for allegedly shooting security guard at McKinley High School

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 17-year-old boy from Buffalo was arraigned on an indictment Friday morning for allegedly shooting a security guard outside of McKinley High School last month.

Prosecutors allege that the 17-year-old, along with at least one other person, were involved in the assault of a 14-year-old student outside of the high school on Feb. 9. The student was beaten and stabbed multiple times and was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital where he was hospitalized with serious injuries.

It's also alleged that the 17-year-old intentionally fired multiple rounds into the group of individuals using an illegal gun. The teenager allegedly shot an unarmed school security officer who was attempting to break up the fight.

The security guard, identified as Bradley Walker, 27, was taken to ECMC where he was treated and released for his gunshot wound to the leg.

The 17-year-old was arraigned on one count of attempted murder in the second degree, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and one count of assault in the second degree. All three are felony charges.

The teenager is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, March 23 for a pre-trial conference. According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, the 17-year-old continues to be remanded to the custody of the Erie County Youth Services Center.

Another 17-year-old boy from Buffalo was indicted earlier this week for his alleged role in the assault and stabbing of the victim. This individual is also scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, March 23, and continues to be remanded to the custody of the Erie County Youth Services Center.