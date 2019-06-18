CLARENCE, N.Y. — 19-year-old Noah Bonvissuto was taken into custody on Friday after stealing a motorcycle from Don George's Sports Center. According to police, Bonvissuto walked into the store then stole a motorcycle by driving it out the back door.

Deputies then called Bonvissuto on his phone and later located the teenager at his Clarence home, where he was taken into custody.

After the arrest police searched the contents Bonvissuto's vehicle when they discovered a stolen .40 caliber pistol, which police believe was stolen.

Bonvissuto was taken to the Erie County Holding Center and was charged with a felony count of grand larceny, criminal mischief, burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The teenager was later released following a court appearance.