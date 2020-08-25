Teenager accused of firing rifle into a home, injuring a 7-year-old

The teenager, whose name will not be released due to his age, faces up to seven years in state prison when he is sentenced in October.

COLLINS, N.Y. — A 17-year-old male has been charged with firing a rifle into a home in the Town of Collins injuring a 7-year-old boy, according to the Erie County District Attorney's office.

District Attorney John Flynn says the teenager from Springville fired several rounds from a rifle at a home on Main Street in the Town of Collins back in February.

A 7-year-old boy, who was sleeping inside the house, was hit in the upper leg area. The child was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital to be treated for the injury.

The teenager, whose name will not be released due to his age, faces up to seven years in state prison when he is sentenced in October. He remains in custody.