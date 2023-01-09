Teen who brought loaded handgun into Buffalo school sentenced to probation

The teen, who is not being named due to his age, was sentenced as a youth offender.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 16-year-old male from Rochester was sentenced to five years probation for bringing a loaded handgun to a Buffalo school

The juvenile was 15-years old at the time the incident occurred and was residing in Buffalo. He pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree on October 28, 2022.

According to Erie County District Attorney's office, police responded to Bennett Community School Campus in Buffalo of a gun inside of the school on December 16, 2021. A shelter-in-place was issued at the school while police searched the campus. Buffalo Police found a loaded, illegal pistol inside a bookbag.

"While I am thankful that no one was injured during this incident, this teenager committed one of the most concerning and serious offenses - bringing a loaded handgun into school. Anyone who commits or threatens to commit a crime at any school in Erie County will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.