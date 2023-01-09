Teen who brought loaded handgun into Buffalo school sentenced to probation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 16-year-old male from Rochester was sentenced to five years probation for bringing a loaded handgun to a Buffalo school
The teen, who is not being named due to his age, was sentenced as a youth offender.
The juvenile was 15-years old at the time the incident occurred and was residing in Buffalo. He pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree on October 28, 2022.
According to Erie County District Attorney's office, police responded to Bennett Community School Campus in Buffalo of a gun inside of the school on December 16, 2021. A shelter-in-place was issued at the school while police searched the campus. Buffalo Police found a loaded, illegal pistol inside a bookbag.
"While I am thankful that no one was injured during this incident, this teenager committed one of the most concerning and serious offenses - bringing a loaded handgun into school. Anyone who commits or threatens to commit a crime at any school in Erie County will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.
Judge Eagan issued an order of protection on behalf of the three witnesses.