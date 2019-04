BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say a 14-year-old male was shot in the 400 block of William Street in Buffalo Saturday evening after 8:30 p.m.

Police say the teen was shot inside an apartment, possibly by a stray bullet.

The teen was transported to Oishei Children's Hospital with injuries that appear serious in nature.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.