Teen sentenced for shooting security officer outside McKinley High School during fight

The 18-year-old teen, who is not being named due to their age at the time of the crime, was sentenced to five years in prison, five years post-release supervision.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The teen who shot a security officer outside McKinley High School during a large fight, will spend five years in prison.

The 18-year-old teen, who is not being named due to their age at the time of the crime, was sentenced Friday in court to five years in prison and five years post-release supervision.

The teen shot the school security officer who was on his way to break up a fight outside the school on February 9, 2022. The teen fired multiple shots from an illegal weapon. The security officer, 27, was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital to be treated.

The teen had pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and one count of Assault in the Second Degree this past February.