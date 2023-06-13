x
Teen sentenced for shooting another teen

A 16-year-old was sentenced as a youthful offender for the shooting of a 14-year-old in March.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 16-year-old has been sentenced for shooting another teen earlier this year.

Youth Part Judge Brenda Freedman sentenced the teen to five years of probation. 

The 16-year-old shot a 14-year-old in the back on March 21 inside a a home on Mary B. Talbert Boulevard in the City of Buffalo. 

He pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a firearm in April.

Co-defendant, 20-year-old Isaiah K. Hicks of Buffalo, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm (class “E” felony) and endangering the welfare of a child. These charges were not qualifying for bail. 

