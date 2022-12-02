Teen sentenced for Koons Avenue homicide

The 16-year-old male, who is not being named due to his juvenile offender status, was sentenced in court to 12-years to life in prison.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A teenager from Buffalo was sentenced Friday for his role in a double shooting earlier this year.

The 16-year-old male, who is not being named due to his juvenile offender status, was sentenced in court to 12 years to life in prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree in October.

According to investigators, the teen, along with another co-defendant, entered a home on Koons Avenue on January 25, 2022, and shot two teenagers with an illegal "ghost gun."

One of the victims, a 17-year-old female, died at the scene. Her name is not being released. The second victim, a 19-year-old male, was taken to ECMC to be treated for an injury to his arm.