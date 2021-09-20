Teen pleads guilty to injuring Buffalo police officers while trying to flee in stolen vehicle

Three officers were injured in the incident.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo teen has pleaded guilty to injuring officers while trying to flee in a stolen vehicle.

The 16-year-old male pleaded guilty in Youth Court to one count of Assault on a Peace Officer, Police Officer, Firefighter or Emergency Medical Services Professional and two counts of Assault in the Second Degree.

According to investigators, a Buffalo Police officer observed a stolen vehicle at a gas station at Bailey and Langfield just after 11pm on June 7.

The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier that day from a home in North Buffalo.

Officers approached the teen and ordered him out of the vehicle. He refused and instead, put the vehicle in reverse. A police lieutenant was struck by an open passenger door as the car backed up.

The teen left the scene in the vehicle, and swerved into a civilian vehicle, which then hit a police patrol vehicle.

The teen then fled on foot after striking a parked vehicle on Peach and Best streets. Officers were able to get the teen into custody. Two officers were injured in the foot chase.

All three officers were treated at ECMC. The police lieutenant is still recovering from her injuries, and has been unable to return to work.