LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Lockport teenager has admitted to stabbing another teen to death last summer.

D'Vonne Clark, 18, pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday in the killing of Elijah Wedington.

Police say the two of them were involved in a fight at Pine Street and Heritage Court in the city last July.

Clark could get 25 years in prison when he's sentenced April 11.

