Teen pleads guilty for bringing “Ghost Gun” inside Buffalo School

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced, that a 17-year-old man has pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree for bringing a gun into a Buffalo Public School.

The incident happened back on April, 25 2023. Officials say the student at Academy School #131 tried walking into the building on St. Lawrence Avenue. That's when a school security officer found a disassembled handgun while searching his backpack.

The teen ran away after the weapon was taken. The school issued a brief lockdown. The gun was submitted into evidence by the Buffalo Police Department.

“While I am thankful that no one was injured during this incident, this teenager is accused of committing one of the most concerning and serious offenses - bringing a loaded handgun into school. Anyone who commits or threatens to commit a crime at any school in Erie County will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

The 17-year-old also pleaded guilty to one count of Attempted Assault in the Second Degree for another crime he committed while at the Erie County Youth Services Center. On June 21, 2023 the teen hit and kicked another incarcerated individual. The victim was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he was treated for injuries to his face.