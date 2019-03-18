VANCOUVER, Wash. — A teen who pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment for pushing another girl off a bridge in Washington was sentenced to two days in jail and 38 days of work crew on Wednesday.

"You need to serve some jail time," the judge told 19-year-old Taylor Smith.

Smith was captured on video pushing Jordan Holgerson off a bridge at Moulton Falls on Aug. 7, 2018. The video quickly went viral. Exclusive Today show video shows the moments leading up to the infamous push (warning: graphic language).

In the video, Holgerson was standing on the ledge of the bridge saying she didn't want to jump when she was unexpectedly pushed by Smith.

The 52-foot plunge sent Holgerson to the hospital with broken ribs, a punctured lung and several other injuries. In a statement read to the judge on Wednesday, Holgerson said she has anxiety attacks and insomnia due to the traumatic fall.

Smith will serve her sentence immediately. Her attorney asked she begin serving the sentence next week. The judge argued Holgerson was inconvenienced when she was pushed by Smith and rushed to the hospital, therefore Smith will serve her sentence immediately.

Smith, in tears, was placed into handcuffs and walked out of the courtroom. She was also sentenced to supervised probation and a fine.

Holgerson's mother said the family is pleased with the sentencing.

“We are happy the judge imposed what he did. And we’re happy that it’s over," said Genelle Holgerson.