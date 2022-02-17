Teen indicted for allegedly bringing loaded gun into Bennett High School

The teen was arraigned on one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 15-year-old male from Buffalo, accused of allegedly bringing a gun into Bennett High School last December was arraigned in court.

The teen was arraigned on one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Investigator says Buffalo Police responded to Bennett Community School Campus on December 16 for a report of a gun inside the school. The school issued a shelter in place while police searched the school. Officers allegedly found a loaded, illegal handgun inside a backpack.

“While I am thankful that no one was injured during this incident, this teenager is accused of committing one of the most concerning and serious offenses - bringing a loaded handgun into school. Anyone who commits or threatens to commit a crime at any school in Erie County will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn in a released statement.