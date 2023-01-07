x
Teen hospitalized after overnight shooting on Northland Avenue

An 18-year-old Buffalo woman was shot around 1 a.m. Saturday, according to police.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in gathering information about an overnight shooting on Northland Avenue. 

Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 100 block around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. 

An 18-year-old Buffalo woman was shot during a larger gathering or party. She was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where she is listed in stable condition.

Police report that they have a person in custody in connection with a weapons possession. They are asking that anyone with information call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.  

