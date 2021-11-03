Teen receives prison time for incident that injured Buffalo Police officers

The 16-year-old was trying to evade police after a traffic stop while driving a stolen car.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 16-year-old boy will spend the next one to three years in state prison for an incident that resulted in injuries to several Buffalo Police officers.

Just after 11 p.m. on June 7, an officer spotted a stolen vehicle at a gas station at Bailey Avenue and Langfield Drive. When officers approached the vehicle, the teen refused to get out and instead put the vehicle in reverse. A police lieutenant was hurt after being hit by the open passenger side door as the vehicle pulled away.

During the pursuit that followed, the teen swerved into a civilian vehicle, which, in turn, hit a police vehicle. After that he took off on foot after crashing his vehicle into a parked car at Peach and Best streets. Two more officers were hurt while chasing him and placing him under arrest.

The teen, who was granted Youthful Offender status, pleaded guilty in September to one count of Assault on a Peace Officer, Police Officer, Firefighter or Emergency Medical Services Professional (a violent felony), and two counts of Assault in the Second Degree.

All of the officers were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. One officer continues to recover from injuries that prevented her from returning to work for several months.

"I hope that those officers who were injured during this incident feel that justice has been served by this adolescent offender pleading guilty and serving a period of incarceration for his crimes,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said.