HAMBURG, NY-- A 19-year-old teen from Amherst is facing several charges following a traffic stop.

Erie County Sheriff's Deputies say a vehicle passed one of their marked patrol cars on the I-90 in Hamburg traveling more than 100 MPH at the time.

Deputies pulled over the vehicle and gave the driver a field sobriety test and breath test. They say the driver, Macayl Kunkle, failed the field tests and his BAC level was more than twice the legal limit.

Kunkel is charged is charged with felony DWI, because he had a minor in the vehicle with him at the time, DWI, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. He is also charged with drinking alcohol in a vehicle, speeding, operating a vehicle without insurance and other vehicle and traffic violations.

The passenger, a 15-year-old female was turned over to a parent. Kunkle was taken to the Erie County Holding Center on $750 bail. He was later released.

