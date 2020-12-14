Teen charged with Niagara County homicide arraigned for attempted escape during transport

The teen is accused of slipping out of his handcuffs and escaping from the patrol vehicle at Jefferson Avenue and East Ferry Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 17-year-old offender was arraigned Friday in family court on one count of escape in the first degree.

Officials from the Erie County District Attorney's office says the teen tried to escape police custody while being transported by a Niagara County Sheriff's deputy to a medical appointment.

The teen is accused of slipping out of his handcuffs and escaping from the patrol vehicle at Jefferson Avenue and East Ferry Street. The suspect was apprehended a short distance later with the help of a good Samaritan.

The teen, who is also charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Lockport, is currently being housed in the Erie County Youth Services Center, a secure detention facility.

This charge is considered a class D felony.