Mushagdusa Nankumba, 18, was arraigned Saturday in Buffalo City Court on one count of murder in the second degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo teen is accused of killing his 18-year-old girlfriend, whose body was found inside a vehicle at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park over the weekend.

Investigators say Nankumba is accused of killing his girlfriend, Larrinsha Johnson.