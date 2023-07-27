Teen arrested in park vandalism

Buffalo Police announced Thursday, they charged a 13-year-old male with burglary in the 3rd degree and criminal mischief.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A teenager is now facing charges for a break-in at the MLK Park Casino earlier in July.

It was part of vandalism that hit MLK Park back on July 12.

Most of the damage was to the MLK Park Casino, which has been under construction, according to police and Buffalo Department of Public Works officials.

Damage was also found at the MLK splash pads, " where a large amount of industrial glue was poured near the basin," according to a City of Buffalo spokesperson.

Crews are working to remove the glue, and the splash pads will remain closed until that task is complete.

At the casino, city officials found damage to the kitchen, walls, doors, windows, and light fixtures. Exterior signage was also torn off the building, the city spokesperson said.

Overall, the estimated damage could surpass $50,000. The city had previously invested millions to improve the building and the surrounding park.

The splash pad was open again on Thursday, and city leaders say they're working hard to renovate and get the casino building open later this summer.