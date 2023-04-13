WNY teen arraigned on manslaughter charges in fatal crash that killed three people

Jayla L. Mueller was arraigned in Amherst Town Court Thursday on several charges, including manslaughter.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An 18-year-old Colden teen is facing several charges in connection with a fatal crash in Amherst that killed three people in February.

Jayla L. Mueller was arraigned in Amherst Town Court Thursday on three counts of Manslaughter in the second degree, one count of Reckless Driving, one count of Imprudent Speed, one count of Failure to Keep Right, one count of Insufficient Tail Lamps and one count of No Headlights.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Mueller was allegedly driving at high-rate of speed on John James Audubon Parkway when she lost control of the vehicle on the Millersport Highway ramp in the Town of Amherst February 20.

Three people died in the crash, Azathiel Pabon,18 , Isabella French, 19 and Dakota Eldridge, 20. Police say they were ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Mueller and a fourth passenger, a 17-year-old male, were taken by ambulance to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.

Mueller is scheduled to return to court on May 17 for a felony hearing. She is currently released under supervision.