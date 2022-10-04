Buffalo teen charged in stabbing at Buffalo culinary school

The teen, who is not being identified due to her age, is charged with one count of assault in the second degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 16-year-old girl has been arraigned in Erie County Court in connection with a stabbing at Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management.

The teen, who is not being identified due to her age, is charged with one count of assault in the second degree.

The incident happened on September 13 in the women's restroom of the school on West Huron Street in Buffalo.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says the teen allegedly stabbed another female multiple times with a knife. The 17-year-old victim was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

“I want the youth in our community to understand that there are serious consequences to engaging in any criminal behavior – especially inside of a school. This violent behavior will not be tolerated and my office will continue to aggressively prosecute these cases in Youth Part. My thoughts and prayers continue to be with the victim as she recovers from the injuries she sustained during this attack,” said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn in a released statement.