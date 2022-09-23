Teen arraigned in connection to 16-year-old's death

During the Elmer Avenue robbery, the teen allegedly tried shooting the driver but hit and killed his 16-year-old passenger, Emily Keiper.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An arraignment was held Friday in the case of a 16-year-old Niagara Falls teen who was killed last month in Buffalo.

A 17-year-old was arraigned Friday on two counts of murder, one count of attempted robbery, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon. The teen is accused of attempting to rob a 20-year-old driver on Elmer Avenue on Aug. 19, during a drug deal gone wrong.

During the robbery, the teen allegedly tried shooting the driver but hit and killed his 16-year-old passenger, Emily Keiper.

"Even though we don't believe that the suspect intended to shoot and hit her, under a legal authority it doesn't matter. If I shoot at you, and I miss you and hit someone else, I can still be charged with intentional murder, and so he has been charged as such," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said.

A 14-year-old is also accused of taking part in the attempted robbery. Their case has been transferred to family court.

The 17-year-old is expected back in court in December.