Teen arraigned in accident that resulted in 6 police officers being injured

16-year-old male accused of stealing vehicle that led to pursuit and accident. All of the officers were treated at ECMC for various injuries.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 16-year-old male is being held on $25,000 bail after being virtually arraigned on charges connected to a series of events that ended up with several police officers being hurt.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says the teen allegedly stole a vehicle from a home in North Buffalo Monday morning. Shortly after 11 PM Monday, an officer spotted that vehicle at a gas station at Bailey and Langfield across from the Buffalo Police Northeast 'E' District station.

When officers approached the vehicle, the teen allegedly refused orders to get out of the car, instead putting it in reverse hitting one of the officers.

During a pursuit that followed, the teen allegedly swerved into a civilian car, which subsequently hit a patrol car injuring the two officers inside.

Three other officers were injured in an effort to take the suspect into custody.

All of the officers were taken to ECMC and treated for their injuries.

The teen, whose name is not being released due to his age, is charged with the following:

One count of Assault on a Peace Officer, Police Officer, Firefighter or Emergency Medical Services Professional (Class “C” violent felony)

One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree (Class “E” felony)

One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor)

One count of Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor)

One count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor)

Various Vehicle and Traffic Law violations