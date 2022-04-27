Teacher's aide faces sexual abuse charges in Niagara County

Melissa Demmin of Pendleton, 33, is accused of engaging in unwarted sexual contact with two male students this year at Niagara Academy.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A teacher's aide is facing sexual abuse charges in Niagara County.

Melissa Demmin of Pendleton, 33, is accused of engaging in unwarted sexual contact with two male students at Niagara Academy, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.

Deputies say a school resource officer was made aware of the allegations, which allegedly happened this year.

Demmin was charged with one felony count of criminal sexual act and one misdemeanor count of sexual abuse. She was taken to the Niagara County Correctional Facility, where she will be arraigned.

Orleans Niagara BOCES is cooperating with the investigation.

No more information is available at this time.