Man facing several charges following DWI stop in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Niagara County Sheriff's deputies had to deploy their taser during a DWI stop in Lockport early Monday morning.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop at on South Transit Road just after 1:30am for speeding and having no headlight.

Deputies say the driver of the vehicle, Alex T. Carrington, 34, appeared intoxicated.

Deputies asked Carrington to exit the vehicle, but he allegedly refused. While trying to get him out of the vehicle, deputies say the observed a gun magazine in the pocket of the driver's side door.

They say Carrington tried to start the vehicle and concerned he might flee the scene, the deputies used their taser and get Carrington out of his vehicle.

Deputies discovered a loaded Glock 17 under his leg next to the driver's seat and two more loaded magazines before the vehicle was impounded.

Carrington is charged with criminal possession of a weapon 2nd and 3rd, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and several other vehicle and traffic violations.