SUV driver accused of striking 3 police officers during protest is arraigned

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The driver accused of running over three police officers during a protest was arraigned virtually.

New York State Police say Deyanna J. Davis, 30, was driving the vehicle that allegedly struck and injured three law enforcement officers on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo.

Davis has been charged with aggravated assault upon a police officer, assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree.

Davis, who is still in the hospital, requested that her face not be shown during the virtual arraignment. The judge granted her request.

Davis plead not guilty to the charges. The judge set her bail at $200,000. Her next court date is June 24.

Semaj T. Pigram, 25, and Walter B. Stewart, Jr., 28, have each been arraigned on one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class “C” felony, and one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a class “E” felony.