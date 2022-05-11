Erie County Sheriff's Jail Deputy pleads guilty to drug charge

The Erie County District Attorney's office says the illegal drug was found during an off-duty traffic stop in Hamburg in October, 2020.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A suspended jail deputy with the Erie County Sheriff's office has pleaded guilty to a drug charge just as his trial was about to get underway.

John Gugino, 45, of Hamburg entered the plea Tuesday in Hamburg Town Court. The Erie County District Attorney's office says Gugino was off duty in October, 2020 when he was the subject of a search warrant while stopped by deputy on Milestrip Rd. in Hamburg. At that time, a small quantity of cocaine was found.

Gugino remains free on his own recognizance. He is set to be sentenced in July on a charge of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. He faces a maximum of a year in jail.