Suspended Buffalo Police officers expected to be charged on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The suspended Buffalo Police officers who have received national attention after a video was captured showing them shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground in front of Buffalo City Hall on Thursday night are expected to face charges.

Two sources tell 2 On Your Side the officers will be joined by others on the Emergency Response Team when they walk to City Court on Saturday morning.

The Thursday night incident has been viewed millions of times online and resulted in suspensions for both officers by the Buffalo Police Department.

On Friday, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown told reporters he does not wish for the officers to be fired but wants an investigation to play out.