Suspects arraigned in connection with Danielle Cretacci, University Heights murders

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men have been arraigned in connection with with the murder of a Town of Tonawanda mother.

It's been over a year since the the triple shooting on Ebling Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda. Danielle Cretacci, 31, was killed and her two children injured.

Ernest Green and Daniel Rodriguez are charged with one count of of second degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in the second degree.

Green had been arrested in September of this year on an unrelated case. Information about Green's connection to the Cretacci case was revealed in court documents.



One filing says, "the defendant is the lead suspect in the ongoing investigation being conducted by the District Attorney’s Office." The paperwork also says, "the government further proffered facts about another brutal robbery/murder from the Town of Tonawanda in 2019. That incident involved a triple shooting in which a woman was murdered and her two minor children were shot."

Rodriguez was indicted last month by a federal grand jury Monday on cocaine charges. According to that indictment and a previously filed complaint, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael J. Adler and Evan K. Glaberson who are handling the case, stated that investigators established surveillance on September 11 at a residence on Center Avenue in North Tonawanda.

The Town of Tonawanda Police Department had obtained several search warrants in connection to an ongoing investigation of the homicide of Danielle Cretacci, which happened in August 2019. Police obtained search warrants for the residence, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and had also obtained a body warrant for Rodriguez.

Green and another person, Wayne Robbins, are also charged in connection with the deaths of Bethany Malloy and Shaquil St. John in September last year.

Malloy and St. John were fatally shot in their home in the 100 block of Merrimac.