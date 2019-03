WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is seeking your help in identifying a suspect wanted for robbing a store in Wheatfield.

The incident happened Saturday at Matty's Food Mart on Forest Parkway.

Deputies say the man is middle-aged, and was seen wearing a black ski-mask, black Carhartt jacket and blue jeans.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Niagara County Sheriff's Office at 716-438-3342.